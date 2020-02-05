Russia is setting up Siberia quarantine to prepare for the possible spread of the China virus

MOSCOW – Russia announced on Tuesday that it was preparing for the possible spread of the Chinese corona virus when authorities closed schools and canceled public events in some regions.

Russia has a 4,300 km land border with China and last week reported the first two cases of coronavirus in Siberia. Chinese nationals are involved in both.

Moscow has restricted border crossings from China, the cessation of direct passenger trains and commercial flights, with the exception of some that are routed through a separate terminal at a Moscow airport to simplify passenger control.

The government has also given authorities greater powers to deport foreigners infected with the virus.

“We are preparing for a possible spread of the infection,” said Deputy Health Minister Sergei Krayevoy, according to the Interfax news agency.

The virus has killed more than 420 people and infected more than 20,000, almost all within China, although cases have been reported in 23 other countries and regions and there have been two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Two Russian military aircraft were designed to help evacuate 130 Russians stranded in the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei Province, China.

Authorities are building a quarantine area in the Tyumen region of Siberia where evacuees will be monitored for 14 days, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.

Russia’s Consumer Health Watchdog has advised people to wear medical masks in public transport and change them regularly, but authorities in the Far East of Russia said a sudden surge in mask demand threatens bottlenecks.

“Do not buy masses of medical masks,” the government of the Primorsk region wrote on social media, adding that the next major delivery of masks is not expected until February 14.

In St. Petersburg, the famous Mariinsky Theater postponed a performance by a Chinese national opera and dance group on February 11th to a “more convenient time for listeners to enjoy the music without worrying unnecessarily.

At least two regions – Ulyanovsk and nearby Samara on the Volga, about 900 km east of Moscow – closed schools by the end of the week because seasonal flu cases were not linked to the coronavirus, according to official sources.

All major public events in Ulyanovsk were also canceled, the regional government said. No cases of coronavirus were reported in either region.

“All countries in the world want to show that they can control this situation and try to do their best,” said Alexei Zhdanov, who flew from Beijing to Moscow with a mask.