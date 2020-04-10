Russia launched a criminal investigation after Prague removed the Soviet military statue

MOSCOW / PRAGUE – Russia said Friday that it had opened a criminal investigation after Czech authorities demolished the statue of a Soviet military commander last week despite Moscow’s protests, escalating a rancorous diplomatic row on the issue.

The statue of Marshal Ivan Konev, who led the Red Army forces during World War II that pushed Nazi troops out of Czechoslovakia, was repatriated by some in Prague as a symbol of the decades of Communist rule that followed in war.

But in Moscow Konev was humiliated by the authorities as a war hero, and the removal of his statue was cast as a diplomatic insult and part of what Russia sees as a dangerous attempt to rewrite history.

The statue to Konev, who also played a leading role in the demolition of the Hungarian uprising in 1956 and the construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961, was obtained April 3 by Prague municipal authorities saying they planned to put it in a museum .

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has appealed to Czech Defense Minister Lubomír Metnar to intervene, demanding that the statue be restored to Moscow.

Russia is ready to pay for transportation or any other costs, the ministry said.

“We expect information from you about the place and time of its delivery,” Shoigu said in a statement of defense to the ministry late Thursday.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said it was up to the municipality of Prague district where the statue was located to decide if it would be delivered to Russia.

On Friday, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said it had opened a criminal case over the alleged public destruction of Russian military glory symbols.

The Czech foreign ministry said it considered the step to intervene in domestic affairs and that the statue be treated in a dignified manner after its removal.

“If Russian bodies continue to engage in confrontational statements and acts in this sense, it will be a sign that they have lost interest in building useful relations between our countries,” it said.

Russia has no legal jurisdiction over the Czech Republic.

The statue has for many years been the center of controversy in Prague. It has been repeatedly vandalized and moved by municipal authorities to cover it with tarpaulins that have angered local pro-Russian residents.

In the lead up to the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, the Soviet military campaign has become a sensitive topic for Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin has accused Russian spies of reducing the Soviet war effort and its massive loss of life, and Moscow has said that it should defend itself from what it called rewriting history. (Editing by Andrew Osborn, Mike Collett-White, Kirsten Donovan)