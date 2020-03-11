Russia passes bill letting Putin to remain in electric power previous 2024

The Russian parliament has authorised a sweeping constitutional reform that will permit President Vladimir Putin to keep in electricity for another 12 many years after his recent phrase finishes in 2024.

The Kremlin-controlled reduce property, the State Duma, endorsed a set of amendments to the constitution and a provision resetting the phrase rely for Mr Putin. A nationwide vote on the proposed amendments is set for April 22.

Kremlin critics condemned the go as a cynical manipulation and called for protests.The Russian Duma passed amendments to the structure (AP/Pavel Golovkin)

Mr Putin, a 67-calendar year-previous previous KGB officer, has dominated Russia for extra than 20 several years. After serving for two consecutive four-calendar year terms – a restrict outlined in the existing model of the structure – Mr Putin shifted to primary minister in 2008, with his close ally Dmitry Medvedev turning into a placeholder president.

The length of the presidency was prolonged to six a long time below Mr Medvedev, and in 2012 Mr Putin returned to the Kremlin as president. In 2018, he was re-elected for yet another 6 years.

The constitutional reform passed by the Duma would enable Mr Putin to run for presidency two additional moments after 2024. Forward of the national vote, it will be reviewed by Russia’s Constitutional Court.

The variations redistribute the executive powers of the Russian authorities in Moscow and even further bolster the power of the presidency, while also banning very same-sexual intercourse relationship and listing “a perception in God” as a single of Russia’s regular values.

The proposal to restart the time period clock for the present-day president was put forward by 83-12 months-previous former Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, now a Duma deputy, for the duration of the second looking at of the amendments. Next Ms Tereshkova’s speech, Mr Putin promptly arrived at parliament to deal with MPs and supported the plan.