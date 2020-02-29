MOSCOW – A younger lady finds a magic necklace manufactured of mushrooms, but then an evil gnome steals it. The experience occurs. According to its creators, Alfreya, the hero of a new kid's e-book that was conceived for Russia's to start with concept park, is "a common girl from 10 to 12 yrs previous with massive, thoughtful eyes."

One particular matter she is not is a Disney character. Opening a true worldwide Disneyland in Moscow would be out of the dilemma amid the existing political confrontation with the United States.

But Russia's quest for a long time to develop a concept park, which commenced during the Cold War rivalry with the United States, is finally reaching its fairytale finish.

The $ 1.five billion Aspiration Island, when it opens on Saturday, will definitely remind some Disneyland people. In its place of Elsa's "Frozen," there will be the Snow Queen, and in the Russian model of "The Jungle E-book," the jungle is populated with speaking dinosaurs. The builders say the park will be inhabited by dozens of fairytale people, all manufactured in the place.