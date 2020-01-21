Russia releases Japanese fishing boat that was seized in waters off disputed islands

NEMURO, HOKKAIDO – Russia released a Japanese fishing boat that was confiscated in waters off the islands claimed by Japan last week after it was confirmed that a fine had been paid.

The boat returned to Nemuro in Hokkaido on Monday evening from Kunashiri, one of the controversial islands named Northern Territories in Japan and Southern Kurils in Russia.

A Russian court source said a local court fined the captain around 68,000 rubles ($ 1,100) on Monday. Moscow violated the provisions of a bilateral fisheries agreement.

Shoyo Maru No. 68 with six crew members was confiscated last Wednesday after the Sakhalin border control agency in Far East Russia, which effectively manages the controversial islands, said it had found a total of more than 1,100 kilograms of fish on board. The catch was not as specified in the ship’s logbook.

The boat was inspected by the Russian authorities in the claimed exclusive economic zone of the country before being taken to Kunashiri in Furukamappu, known as Yuzhno-Kurilsk in Russia.

The incident occurred after the confiscation of five Japanese fishing boats, which were also confiscated from Nemuro by the Russian authorities. The ships and their 24 crew members, who caught octopus in the waters around the controversial islands, were released after paying a fine of around 6.4 million rubles.