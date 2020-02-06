Russia says military specialists “tragically died” in Syria | world

An aerial photo dated February 5, 2020 shows the rebel-held city of Ariha in the north of the Syrian province of Idlib after an airstrike by regime-friendly forces. – AFP picture

MOSCOW, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Russia today announced that a number of its military specialists in Syria have been killed without further details.

The State Department said in a statement that the Russian and Turkish armed forces attempted a ceasefire again in the Idlib Syrian de-escalation zone in mid-January, but “terrorists … have intensified their attacks”.

“The number of dead and wounded among Syrian soldiers and civilians outside the de-escalation zone has grown to hundreds. Russian and Turkish military specialists have died tragically, ”the statement said.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, refused to contact the journalists and referred all questions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense. State Department spokesmen declined to comment immediately.

Novaya Gazeta, a leading independent newspaper, reported this week that four FSB security officials had been killed in Syria in early February.

The newspaper cited sources and said the officers were killed in an ambush near Latakia controlled by government officials.

Moscow has not confirmed the reports. – AFP

