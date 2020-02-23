[russia-says-us-promises-it-is-fuelling-virus-alarm-‘deliberately-false’]

Persons walk and cycle past the Russian Overseas Ministry making in Moscow on February 22, 2020. —AFP pic

MOSCOW, Feb 23 — Russia’s foreign ministry yesterday denied a declare by US officers that Russian-connected social media accounts were being making a coordinated effort to unfold alarm about the new coronavirus, branding the accusation intentionally misleading.

“This is a intentionally phony tale,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the TASS state news company in Russia’s 1st formal reaction to the claims by US officials to AFP.

Condition Division officials tasked with combating Russian disinformation said that thousands of phony personas had been remaining made use of on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to boost unfounded conspiracy theories that the US was behind the COVID-19 outbreak, writing in a number of languages.

“Russia’s intent is to sow discord and undermine US institutions and alliances from inside, together with by way of covert and coercive malign influence campaigns,” mentioned Philip Reeker, the acting Assistant Secretary of Point out for Europe and Eurasia.

“By spreading disinformation about coronavirus, Russian malign actors are the moment once again selecting to threaten public basic safety by distracting from the world-wide overall health response.” — AFP