[russia-suggests-rebel-positions-in-syria’s-idlib-have-merged-with-turkish-military-posts]



A however picture taken from a online video received by Reuters and shot on March 2, 2020, demonstrates Syrian military soldiers firing a weapon as they progress on the town of Kfar Nabl, Syria. Reuters Television set/via REUTERS

March four, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Ministry of Defence explained on Wednesday that fortified rebel positions in Syria’s Idlib province experienced merged with Turkish observation posts, and that artillery attacks on nearby civilian regions and Russia’s air foundation in Syria had grow to be everyday.

The allegations, built by Significant-General Igor Konashenkov, are likely to raise tensions forward of a prepared meeting on Syria in Moscow on Thursday in between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

Ties between Moscow and Ankara have occur beneath extreme strain in modern days because 34 Turkish troopers were killed in an air strike in Idlib, the deadliest assault on the Turkish army in virtually 30 yrs.

Turkey has responded by stepping up its assaults on Syrian government forces, though Russian armed service law enforcement have aided to safe a strategic town that Syrian authorities forces recaptured from rebels they are trying to oust from Idlib.

Moscow has extensive backed President Bashar al-Assad in his 9-year-aged war against rebels.

Konashenkov, in his assertion, accused Turkey of failing to fulfill its obligations under agreements on Idlib with Moscow, and of aiding anti-Assad rebel forces alternatively.

He reported Turkey experienced poured more than enough troops into Idlib to make up a mechanized division, mentioned Konashenkov, violating international law.

There was no fast response from Turkey, which has traded blame with Moscow above the upsurge in violence in Idlib.

