russia-suspends-south-korea-flights,-iranian-visas-over-coronavirus

MOSCOW – Russia claimed on Wednesday it would suspend flights to and from South Korea from March 1 to protect against the spread of coronavirus, apart from these operated by national carrier Aeroflot and a subsidiary, Aurora.

Deputy Primary Minister Tatiana Golikova claimed Russia would also quit issuing visas for frequent and transit journey to Iranian citizens from Friday and was advising Russians in opposition to touring to Italy.

Russia had currently imposed different restrictions on journey to China, its largest trade partner, and has barred entry to a lot of Chinese citizens. All those measures as effectively as other individuals previously in location will be prolonged till April one, Golikova stated.

Flights arriving from South Korea and Iran will be routed as a result of a separate terminal at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport that is also at present getting employed for China flights, she said.

Russia’s S7 airline protested at the selection to permit Aeroflot proceed traveling to South Korea regardless of the curbs, stating this amounted to a “crude violation” of open up sector competitors between airlines, TASS information agency described.

Hundreds of people have been quarantined in Russia to stop the virus spreading. Moscow authorities have carried out raids on opportunity carriers of the virus — persons at their residences or lodges — and utilized facial recognition technology to enforce quarantine actions.

Two Chinese nationals were being hospitalized in Russia with coronavirus, but they have due to the fact recovered and been discharged, in accordance to authorities.

Furthermore, a few Russian nationals contracted the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was docked in Japan. Officials claimed on Wednesday the 3 have been now receiving treatment method in Russia.