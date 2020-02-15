[russia-to-eliminate-sochi-olympic-gold-medal-in-new-doping-case]

The International Biathlon Union on Saturday announced a two-12 months ban for Evgeny Ustyugov, who was part of the gold medal-winning men’s relay team 6 several years back, citing evidence he used the banned steroid oxandrolone close to the time of the Olympics.

Evgeny Ustyugov, shown third from remaining, poses with teammates following the medal ceremony for the Men’s four x seven.five km Relay at Sochi 2014 Winter season Olympics on Feb. 22, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (File/Getty Pictures)

Russia is set to shed a biathlon gold medal from the 2014 Sochi Wintertime Olympics in a new doping case.

Russia is set to lose a biathlon gold medal from the 2014 Sochi Wintertime Olympics in a new doping scenario.

The International Biathlon Union on Saturday introduced a two-yr ban for Evgeny Ustyugov, who was portion of the gold medal-successful men’s relay group 6 years in the past, citing proof he made use of the banned steroid oxandrolone close to the time of the Olympics.

His effects from the 2013-14 time have been disqualified, including the Olympic victory.

When verified by the Intercontinental Olympic Committee, that will knock Russia off major place in the Sochi medal table in conditions of golds. The host nation would have 10 golds, towards 11 for Norway, and 28 whole medals, the joint-most along with the United States.

Look at | WADA bans Russia from 2020 Olympics, 2022 World Cup:

WADA president Craig Reedie factors to Russian belligerence in cleaning up its technique to sport. : 34Germany is in line to inherit the relay gold, subject to IOC confirmation.

Ustyugov, who is also dealing with a further anti-doping cost on a different subject, denies any wrongdoing and prompt the IBU was unfairly concentrating on him with a series of investigations.

“I am no for a longer period shocked. An outrage is an outrage,” he told the Russian point out news agency Tass. “Time will clearly show who is proper.”

The Salzburg-based mostly IBU also declared a similar two-yr sanction for Svetlana Sleptsova, a Russian who failed to gain any medals at Sochi, over the banned compound ostarine.

The cases are based on disputed facts from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

The pc data files were being attained past 12 months by the Environment Anti-Doping Company, which has considering that mentioned it considers some of the facts to have been tampered with to address up doping. WADA has banned Russia’s title and flag from the 2020 Olympics as a consequence.

A WADA panel mentioned in November that tries have been made to delete information in two biathlon cases whose aspects surface to match those of Ustyugov and Sleptsova, but that laptop experts recovered the data files.

Any enchantment by Ustyugov is possible to concentrate on whether or not the details can be viewed as dependable evidence. Even if he wins an charm to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, he could continue to encounter a ban in a individual doping case.

The Biathlon Integrity Device, a new anti-doping arm of the IBU, explained Thursday it billed Ustyugov with a doping violation based on strange data in blood samples he gave involving Jan. 2010 and Feb. 2014. That could likely threaten his gold medal in mass get started and relay bronze from the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

The IOC and WADA didn’t right away answer to requests for remark.