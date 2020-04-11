Russian ballet dancers put a pirouette in their homes among the shelves of the Cornwall.

Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater has begun airing some of its most prominent performances online for fear of its own survival if it does not resume soon.



Russian ballet dancers, who are in the partial lock section, start performing the play at home to expose the fans online.

Seven dancers from the Mikhailovsky Theater in St. Petersburg, one of Russia’s most prominent groups, are spinning in their kitchens, lifting their living rooms and rooms while moving the floor.

They have collected their movements in a short but entertaining film.

Compiled by Ludwig Minkos, the three-minute film, which has been shared on the theater’s social media page, has garnered nearly 30,000 views on Instagram and more than 550 comments on Facebook.

“Artists are credible even in the current unusual circumstances,” Mikhailovsky said. “While they don’t have the opportunity to interact with the audience in the theater, the interiors of their homes serve as a stage and a creative platform for them.”

The play was initiated by Ivan Vasilyev, the lead dancer, and the video shows Balsrina lifting Maria Vinogradova into a living room with a pan.

The final seconds of the show include bows, cheers and bouquets like a live show.

Other Russian theaters have taken similar steps because of the closed public.

The Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, whose director told the Kommersant newspaper on Thursday that it feared that it would start broadcasting some of its most prominent performances in the past in order to survive if the performance did not resume in September.

An opera and ballet theater in Perm, an industrial city in the east of the capital, allows a spectator to physically watch their performances, which is broadcast on the Internet to everyone else.

Russia on Thursday reported a daily increase of 4,545 new cases of coronavirus, with a national number of 10,1131. Seventy-six people have died from the virus, officials said.

