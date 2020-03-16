% MINIFYHTMLf8630c389b25cc128f05f231c8764e5011%

% MINIFYHTMLf8630c389b25cc128f05f231c8764e5012%

Russia’s Constitutional Court approved a package of amendments that includes a “rollback of the assessment” of President Vladimir Putin’s previous terms, giving him the opportunity to rule by 2036.

The approval came two days after Putin signed a reform bill, which opposition figures have criticized, saying it would allow the Russian leader to become “president for life”.

Plus:

% MINIFYHTMLf8630c389b25cc128f05f231c8764e5013%% MINIFYHTMLf8630c389b25cc128f05f231c8764e5014%

Putin, 67, issued a constitutional review in January that the Kremlin began as a redistribution of power from the presidency to Parliament.

% MINIFYHTMLf8630c389b25cc128f05f231c8764e5015%

% MINIFYHTMLf8630c389b25cc128f05f231c8764e5016%

He appeared in Parliament on Tuesday to approve a new amendment that would allow him to ignore a constitutional ban requiring him to retire in 2024.

The move, which is yet to be voted on across the country next month, increases Putin’s chance to serve two more six-year terms after 2024, though the Kremlin notes that Putin has not yet said whether he will run again.

The constitution currently allows a president to serve two consecutive terms, meaning that Putin would have to leave office in four years.

The Constitutional Court’s blessing was given in a 52-page ruling posted on its website Monday.

Opposition protests

Putin’s allies have backed the movement.

The head of the Upper House Federation Council said Putin had “brought Russia to his knees,” while others claimed he was the necessary stable leader in troubled times.

However, critics of the president, including leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny, said Putin was securing himself for at least another 12 years in power, possibly allowing him to rule longer than Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Protesters have gathered in recent days in a series of protests for one person, the only kind of demonstration allowed in Russia without prior permission.

The opposition has called for a mass demonstration against the plan, but gatherings of more than 5,000 people are currently banned in Moscow for fear of coronaviruses.

Earlier Monday, more than 18,000 Russians signed a petition condemning the reform as “politically and ethically unacceptable”.

“We believe that the threat of a deep constitutional crisis and an illegal unconstitutional coup … depends on our country,” the petition, signed by leading scientists, journalists and writers, said.

In line with Putin’s conservative views, the reforms also include a mention of Russians’ faith in God, citation and designation that marriage is a union between a man and a woman, effectively banning same-sex marriages.

The changes prohibit the removal of Russian territory and the prohibition of promoting such a movement, as well as the protection of “historical truth”, over the country’s role in World War II.

A number of social reforms are also included, including a minimum wage that should not be below the standard of living and state pensions regularly regulated by inflation.