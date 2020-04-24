‘Russian Doll’ Co-Creator Expresses Her Like For ‘Star Wars’

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland talked about her adore for Star Wars in a resurfaced job interview from The Increase of Skywalker premiere.

On Wednesday, news broke that a “female-centric” series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland was in growth. This new collection would be the fourth reside-motion collection set in a galaxy significantly, considerably absent on Disney Plus. As it turns out, Headland actually attended The Rise of Skywalker premiere back again in December.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit went on to increase that resources say that Headland’s offer was performed numerous months in the past. In a resurfaced job interview, Variety caught up with Headland at The Rise of Skywalker premiere the place she was questioned about her fandom:

“I’m the style of Star Wars fan that doesn’t have a favourite film, I just want to live in the universe of Star Wars constantly, in perpetuity eternally. So, when people are like, ‘What’s your most loved Star Wars film?’ I’m like, ‘There is no Star Wars movie, only Star Wars.’”

Headland was also questioned when she was writing a movie, to which she responded:

“Please…please Queen Kathleen Kennedy! I think I have had thoughts for Star Wars films since I was 13-many years old, possibly eight many years old?”

