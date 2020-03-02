russian-olympic-skating-winner-adelina-sotnikova-retires

MOSCOW – Adelina Sotnikova, who grew to become Russia’s initially female to earn determine skating singles gold, introduced Monday she is ending her vocation at 23 right after a extensive split from the sport.

“I want to say a person detail officially, I have unquestionably finished with skilled sport,” she informed Russian television, after injuries prevented her from competing considering that 2015.

Aged 17, she defeat reigning winner Yuna Kim of South Korea to gain gold at the Sochi Winter season Olympics, an party now tarnished by a scandal over mass doping by Russian athletes.

Her triumph was unanticipated and caused controversy around the judging as some commentators and skaters questioned no matter if her specialized prowess trumped Kim’s error-free of charge overall performance.

Born on July one, 1996, Sotnikova commenced skating at the age of four at an ice rink close to her home in Moscow.

She debuted at the senior amount at the 2009 nationals and received gold at the age of 12.

She became the 3rd Russian female to acquire an Olympics singles skating medal just after Irina Slutskaya gained silver in 2002 and bronze in 2006, and Soviet skater Kira Ivanova took a bronze in 1984.

Dogged by accidents, her previous competitive effectiveness was in 2015 when she completed sixth at the national championship.

In 2017, she started training with skating star Evgeni Plushenko.

A 12 months later on, she opted not to protect her title at the 2018 Wintertime Olympics in Pyeongchang since of an ankle injuries. Russian 15-yr-aged Alina Zagitova went on to acquire gold.

Sotnikova “constantly attempted to return to sport but her injuries didn’t permit her, it did not work out,” coach Plushenko informed TASS information agency.