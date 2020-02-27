[russian-president-vladimir-putin-confirms-system-double-theory-but-said-he-never-ever-utilized-one-particular]

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday unveiled there was a top secret system to use a double to make public appearances for him, even though insisting he vetoed it — and that he is the true Putin.

Putin’s opinions showed that a conspiracy theory widespread on the online that the Russian strongman has been impersonated about the yrs or even changed by a lookalike is not fully with out foundation.

TASS state news company showed Putin a checklist of well known Russian-language internet queries like “Putin double evidence”.

“Are you real?” the interviewer questioned.

“Sure,” mentioned Putin.

He claimed he has hardly ever experienced a double but when questioned if the notion had ever been reviewed, he verified it experienced.

“I refused to have doubles,” Putin reported. “It was during the hardest instances of the struggle versus terrorism.”

Putin as primary minister and then president oversaw the 2nd war against separatists in Chechnya from 1999 to 2000.

Soon after Russian armed forces claimed victory, Islamist insurgent attacks became regular in the North Caucasus.