[russian,-turkish-overseas-ministers-go-over-syria,-other-matters]

March one, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Overseas Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Chavushoglu agreed on the have to have to build a “favorable atmosphere” to strengthen doing the job relations between their international locations, the Russian international ministry mentioned on Sunday.

“The ministers have declared in favor of the adoption of measures to develop a favorable ambiance that will facilitate the performance of the dialogue on the implementation of agreements in aid of the Syrian settlement and other problems on the agenda of Russian-Turkish relations,” the ministry claimed.

Lavrov and Chavushoglu, in a phone phone, also discussed preparations for the impending conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

