[russian,-turkish-protection-ministers-discuss-stabilization-in-idlib]



FILE Photograph: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu gestures in the course of a information meeting just after bilateral talks in between Italy and Russia at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

February 22, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has reviewed the problem in Syria’s Idlib with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Russian news companies documented on Saturday.

“During the phone conversation they talked about concerns of stabilization of the predicament in Idlib de-escalation zone,” Interfax company documented, citing a assertion from the Defence Ministry.

