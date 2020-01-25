Russian women lead European championships after a short program

GRAZ, AUSTRIA – Russia will dominate women at the European Figure Skating Championships on Friday after dominating the couples.

After the short program, Alena Kostornaia took the lead with 84.92 points, Anna Shcherbakova with 77.95 and Alexandra Trusova with 74.95.

Russia is on the best way to reach the 1-2-3 at the European Women’s Championships for the first time since 2016. The women’s freerolling shoe is on Saturday.

All three leading skaters are in their first season in the senior competition and share the same trainer, Eteri Tutberidze. Kostornaia is undefeated this season, including a victory in the Grand Prix final.

Her rise has driven out skaters like Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova, who said last month she took a sabbatical to find new motivation.

The next non-Russian challenger is the Swiss Alexia Paganini in fourth place [68.82].

In the pair ranking, Alexandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky won the gold medal with the best results in both the short program and the freestyle with a total of 234.58.

Two-time European champion Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov moved from third to second place with 208.64 points and took silver. Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin fell from second to third place with 206.53 after Pavliuchenko had to accept a fall after a throw.