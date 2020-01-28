Russian Yandex has 15-minute grocery delivery

divide

The largest Russian technology company, Yandex NV, has launched an online service that provides Moscow residents with food within 15 minutes by bike courier, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday (January 27).

The free service called Lavka has around 2,000 items in stock and plans to act as a digital convenience market for items such as toothpaste and condoms.

Yandex launched Google as a search engine 20 years ago with a variety of online services, including hail trips and restaurant deliveries. Revenue exceeds 127 billion rubles ($ 2 billion). Although Russia has several grocery shippers, fast delivery is new territory.

“We found that retailers deliver too slowly themselves, while startups that work with third parties don’t have real-time access to their range and often have to replace the goods they ordered,” said Maxim Firsov, head of the department, which includes Lavka Bloomberg. “That’s why we focused on developing our own mini bearings with super-fast delivery.”

Yandex started delivering food last year. According to the researcher INFOLine, the demand for this service should accelerate five-fold to 200 billion rubles by 2023. Yandex’s biggest competitors in the supermarket delivery room are Utkonos and Perekrestok.ru.

In the beginning, Yandex bought its groceries from the retailer Metro AG. By the end of 2019, the technology company had 50 own warehouses with the goal of delivering all over Moscow. It is expected that 200 warehouses will be available by the end of this year and delivery will be expanded to St. Petersburg.

Each warehouse is approximately 150 square meters and serves people within a mile. In comparison, the online grocery store Perekrestok.ru in Moscow offers groceries delivered by truck and has a sales area of ​​4,000 to 18,000 square meters.

Yandex has not yet been profitable in delivering food, but it is expected to change as people get used to the service and spread of information, Firsov said.

The technology company began delivering off-menu dishes in May by making food sets with ingredients at the customer’s request. The kits are then sent to a local restaurant for preparation, and when they are ready, Yandex delivers them.

