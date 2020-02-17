[Russia’s Lavrov, right after Pompeo meeting, claims felt far more constructive U.S. method]



Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo shake arms at the summary of a joint information convention at the State Office in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian International Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Monday following meeting U.S. Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo last week that he experienced felt a extra constructive tactic from Washington when it came to the U.S.-Russia strategic dialogue.

The two top rated diplomats achieved on the sidelines of the Munich Safety Conference on Friday in an encounter that neither facet has so considerably spoken about in depth.

“I felt sure smaller moves toward a additional constructive approach by our American companions,” Lavrov explained on his ministry’s web site on Monday.

Lavrov stated the two men experienced spoken about troubles related to strategic dialogue involving Russia and the United States and about arms handle.

The past remaining big arms handle treaty among Moscow and Washington, the New Start off accord, expires next calendar year. Russia has reported it is completely ready to prolong it, but U.S. officers have known as it flawed and outdated.

The treaty is the previous big nuclear arms management treaty between the world’s two largest nuclear powers and limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads they can deploy.

