Russia’s political tremor: Putin forever

Since he was elected president for the fourth time in 2018, Moscow’s political insiders have chatted about who Vladimir Putin would choose to succeed him to rule Russia. On Wednesday, he definitively answered this question: he chose himself.

In the biggest overhaul of Russian politics in decades, Putin surprised the establishment of the country with its timing, if not the end result. He announced that he would seek to rewrite the constitution to strengthen the power of parliament and reduce the weight of the presidency, effectively neutralizing his direct successor and opening an easy path to maintain his grip on the country.

In a 70-minute speech, Putin addressed the burning question of the future of his reign, but also asked a few questions about how the new system works and its exact role.

Most importantly, he killed the walking dead in the growing hubbub of these scrambles for influence around him and the dreams of potential usurpers. Putin may not have gone as far as Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who is now effectively “president for life”, but said that the man who has ruled Russia for 20 years still has decades in the tank – regardless of what job title he might have.

“Putin wants to have a concrete mechanism of power and levers that he can use. He doesn’t want to be … the old man using his spiritual authority to command everyone,” said a person close to the Kremlin. “Now he has a few years to think about the transition. He can start the cockroach race safely among the competitors.”

Putin’s overhaul had immediate repercussions. A few hours after Putin’s speech ended, his longtime ally Dmitry Medvedev resigned from his post as Prime Minister and his entire government resigned.

A day later, a hitherto little-known government official, a fiscal technocrat with a mandate for economic renewal, was sworn in as Medvedev’s replacement in the most rapid change of Russian prime minister. Putin’s regime – which looked tired, gray and has lost public confidence in recent years – felt immediately refreshed.

The shift from a president-led system – which Putin has strengthened to his own advantage – to a stronger parliament with the power to choose the cabinet gives Putin a multitude of options to stay and even strengthen his power when his fourth President’s term ends in 2024.

He could resume the role of Prime Minister, a post he held between 2008 and 2012 in a job exchange with the loyal and flexible Medvedev; get out of direct politics by leading an empowered Council of State which would ultimately dictate politics to government; or play a secondary role as leader of the ruling party, controlling events through a powerful parliamentary majority.

In the past few months, many within the Russian elite have spoken privately about jostling power among those directly below Putin, with an eye on 2024.

Dmitri Medvedev (left) and Vladimir Putin attend a meeting of the State Council at the Kremlin in 2018. Photo / AP

Few believe that Mikhail Mishustin, the former head of the Russian tax agency who did not have an English Wikipedia page until he was pulled out of the dark to become Prime Minister, is a potential long-term successor. Instead, Putin’s overhaul gives the 67-year-old president more time to figure out the best way to finally cede power.

But other insiders say this week’s announcement was long overdue. Rather than being triggered by a desire to blind potential rivals, it rather stems from a desire to create a political uproar in which the only constant is its own authority.

“The new prime minister will be a technical figure even if someone thinks that he is the successor of Putin because the executive is really led by the Kremlin, the (security) agencies and the inner circle of Putin”, a said former Kremlin spin-doctor Gleb Pavlovsky. “It is a strange way of responding to the demand for change because there is no change; the system is basically completely the same.”

Since Putin won his fourth presidential term in 2018, with 76.7% of the vote, public confidence in his administration has eroded.

After a rise in the consumption tax, a change in pension laws to make work longer and strict budgetary policies which saw the government show a budget surplus while real incomes fell, confidence in Putin is fell to a low of 31.7 years in 13 years. last summer, before the Kremlin ordered an overhaul of the survey methodology.

The feeling of drift became an increasingly thorny problem with the legislative elections scheduled for 2021 and exposed the power of Putin – considered armored outside Russia – as potentially vulnerable.

Medvedev’s move from the post of prime minister to a new role as vice president of Putin’s State Council seems to be an effort to reverse the downgrades.

“It’s good for Medvedev to sit down while someone more energetic than him does unpopular stuff,” said the person close to the Kremlin. “Medvedev really ran away. It is not a promotion, but it saves his political future.”

Amid the dissatisfaction that helped fuel a summer of protests last year in Moscow and other cities against government corruption and its excessive scope, Putin’s party of Russia united in power lost seats in elections last September and many candidates have chosen to present themselves as independent, as a sign of its toxic mark.

In response, pro-Kremlin analysts began to speculate on how Putin might seek to maintain power, including complicated plans such as adopting a proposal to form a joint state with Belarus and appointing himself head of the resulting entity, or take a “father of the role of the nation as did Kazakhstan’s leader Nursultan Nazarbayev last year.

Protesters in Moscow in July. Photo / AP

But resorting to a simple repetition of the 2008 job swap with Medvedev was seen as impractical, given the decline in public confidence in the Prime Minister over the past decade. A litany of allegations of corruption, Putin’s repeated decisions to direct public anger at government policies toward Medvedev to protect the Kremlin, and the widespread perception of him as a figure of pleasure that makes Putin’s offers meant that attempting to resettle him in the Kremlin as a puppet president would almost certainly have triggered a repeat of the mass protests that swept through Moscow in 2011 and 2012.

Andrius Tursa, an analyst at Teneo, a political risk consultancy, said the measures were aimed at stemming the decline in public approval by the government and United Russia before the 2021 parliamentary elections.

“The changes of government … most likely represent an attempt to ease the growing public dissatisfaction with the government and the overall socio-economic situation in the country,” he added.

Putin came to power at midnight on December 31, 1999, when Boris Yeltsin, the first president of democratic Russia, made the unexpected decision to resign, raising the former KGB agent and head of the Kremlin security services.

It was the first democratic transfer of executive power in the history of Russia, and had a powerful impact on Putin, who has always sought to bend or restructure the constitution according to his interests, rather than break the constitution or invoke accusations of autocracy. like many longtime leaders of other former Soviet states.

But the Putin regime sought to create the idea that he personally embodied the stability and security of Russia, which made it increasingly difficult for many to imagine a peaceful transition from him to any successor.

As a result, as the popularity of United Russia began to decline, groups around Putin, including the nationalist and reactionary Siloviki clan of figures linked to the security services, were attempting to assert their power against reformist figures, illustrated by profiles of arrests of businessmen, signs of consolidation in key industries and a reshuffle of regional governors.

“He has clearly given himself an empty playing field with regard to the future model of power,” said the managing director of a large Russian company, on condition of anonymity. “He has kept his cards close to his chest … (and now) has a number of open options, has plenty of time to prepare and there is no one who is a clear potential successor.”

Putin watches the Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square in May 2001. Photo / AP

“None of the strong players who saw themselves as potential successors now has an advantage,” added the CEO.

In the proposals to be submitted to a public referendum, Putin’s changes will mean that future prime ministers will be appointed by Parliament, and the Prime Minister will appoint his cabinet. Currently, these responsibilities fall to the Chair.

The State Council, currently an advisory body to the Kremlin, will have increased power, presidential terms will be limited to two, and Russian law will take precedence over international law, a proposal that Evghenia Sleptsova, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said “cements” Russian autocracy … (and) at the same time further erodes democratic standards “.

“Our political system is at an age when it starts to think about what it has to change so that everything stays the same. This is what it is: pretend to change certain things but leave them as they are,” says Ekaterina Schulmann. , political scientist. However, “political history is full of examples of small changes from above (which) can later collapse and become completely different political processes,” adds Schulmann.

“The people who drafted perestroika, those who declare war in the hope of winning it quickly, those who organize referendums thinking that they will win and will end up losing, people who do not expect to lose their re-election – it all happens. “

Written by: Henry Foy and Max Seddon



© Financial Times

