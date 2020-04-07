Russia’s space agency says Trump is trying to control other planets

According to the Russian Space Agency, Donald Trump allows himself to take over other planets.

Raskosmus accused the president of laying the groundwork for the capture of other worlds with a new executive order on commercial extraction in space.

The space agency said the new rules would hurt the scope of international cooperation in space once this week became official.

The statement said the United States was looking to negotiate “joint statements and bilateral and multilateral agreements with foreign countries on safe and sustainable operations for public and private recovery and the use of space resources.”

The statement said that American citizens should have the right to participate in such activities, and that “the external space of an area is legally and physically unique to human activities, and the United States does not see it as a global community.” See.

“The order contradicts the United States’ concept of space for all of humanity,” Rascus said.

“Efforts to recklessly exterminate the outer space and aggressive plans to gain access to the lands of other planets have been difficult for countries (which, of course) have been able to achieve fruitful cooperation,” the statement said.

Relations between Russia and the United States are at their peak after the war, but despite differences over everything from Ukraine to allegations of election interference, cooperation has continued in the air.

“Any attempt to privatize space in one form or another – and I can hardly say whether it can be considered an attempt to privatize space – will not be acceptable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. .

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a three-light-year-old pillar of gas and dust that erupts with the jets of buried gas launch stars, was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in February 2010.

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie ever taken on an alien planet was captured by NASA’s Curiosity Rover in early 2012 on a mission to discover Mars.

Nasa / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a Star: This image shows the NASA Chandra X-ray Folding Supernova, a star in our Milky Way Galaxy

NASA

4/10

Arrokoth, the furthest object ever explored, is pictured here on January 1, 2019 by a camera on the New Horizons Nasa spacecraft 4.1 billion miles away.

Getty

5/10

Picture of the Large Magellanic Cloud Cloud Galaxy, seen in January 2012 by the Herschel Space Observatory by infrared light. Areas of space like where new stars are born from a mix of cosmic dust elements and elements.

NASA

6/10

The first image of the black hole, taken by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration with Nasa, was released on April 10, 2019. This black hole image in the center of Messier 87, the massive galaxy near the virgin galaxy cluster. This black hole is about 54 million light-years from Earth

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as pictured by Nasa’s New Horizons spacecraft and first flew on a dwarf planet in July 2015

Nasa / APL / SwRI

8/10

Crowded crowds can be seen in 2019 by Chandra Observatory. This is the first time that Chandra has detected this phenomenon from a star other than the Sun.

NASA

9/10

There are believed to be dark, narrow, 100-meter-long streams on Mars that testify to contemporary waters. It has been said since that time that they may be formed by lubricating the sands

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10-10

Aurora Morning: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly took a photo of the Aurora Green Lights at the International Space Station in October 2015.

NASA / Scott Kelly

