Ruth Langsford shares the routine of waving her mother through the window

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford shared her heart-piercing routine of waving her mother to Joan through the window.

The panelist went for a walk and went to Instagram to say he was “better than nothing.”

Her routine was in line with government recommendations that older people should isolate themselves for 12 weeks at home in connection with a coronavirus pandemic.

She told fans: “I just went to see my mother. When I say I see her, I mean waving to her through the window, which is better than nothing.

“He’s fine … I hope you all stay in a safe place, see you soon!”

The star told fans to stay in these hard times.

Ruth must kiss her mother through the window

(Photo: @ruthlangsford)

Her signature was: “What a beautiful day it was … surreal is really considering the devastation caused by Covid19. I hope you are all safe. Care.’

Meanwhile, her husband, Eamonn Holmes, recently slammed the trolls, complaining that he and Ruth were not socially distant that day.

According to the government council, because Eamonn and Ruth live in the same house, normal social distance rules do not apply, as do Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield who practice social distance on the air.

Many viewers noticed that the married couple sat side by side presenting the Friday issues of This Morning, and Eamonn devoted some time today to clear up any misunderstandings.

“We’re here according to government medical and ITV guidelines,” he began. “Who said we live together and share the same house, we can actually sit together, no problem.”

The presenter then aimed at the trolls attacking the pair, saying, “You really are wasting time complaining about those who do. Most people accept it and realize it. “

