Ruth Righi States This Is the Enjoyable Part of Enjoying Sydney on ‘Sydney To The Max’ | 10 Enjoyment Points, Exclusive, Ruth Righi, Sydney to the Max

Ruth Righi is opening up about starring in Sydney To The Max!

The 14-calendar year-previous actress stars as the title character Sydney, and she dished to JJJ about the Disney Channel sequence.

“My beloved part about playing Sydney is the reality that we are each girls all around the very same age likely by means of the identical factors,” Ruth told us. “It’s actually entertaining to portray a character that is so distinctive nevertheless so alike to me individually.”

Ruth also shared how becoming on the display has improved her lifestyle.

“This demonstrate has positively impacted my existence in so several strategies! I have achieved so lots of amazing men and women and had everyday living-modifying activities all many thanks to the present,” Ruth mentioned. “I am grateful for the incredible things that have took place to me for the reason that of Sydney to the Max and am often overjoyed when I hear a person tell me that they can relate to the display or have been touched by the messages.”

JJJ considered it would be great to find out much more about Ruth and uncovered out 10 Exciting Details about her! Simply click inside to see what she shared…

I was a bench hotter for my 7th-grade ultimate frisbee staff.

My grandma lives with me just like Sydney’s grandma does!

I performed Mulan in my first neighborhood theater show when I was about 7 or 8.

I can only eat corn when it’s on a cob, normally, I won’t eat it and I do not know why.

My brother and I had been on a breakdance workforce when we were very little.

My mother taught at a community significant college that I made use of to stop by all the time.

I Love performing puzzles.

The very first movie I ever observed in theaters was Enchanted with Amy Adams .

. I went zip-lining with my faculty a few yrs back in Costa Rica and when I went across one of the strains, a number of monkeys started off leaping from tree to tree in excess of my head.

