Ruthless Nadal crushes Carreno Busta to reach the last 16 sports

Rafael Nadal in action during his game against Pablo Carreno Busta at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 25, 2020. – Reuters picture

MELBOURNE, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Leader Rafael Nadal relegated his Spanish compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta to a loss of just seven games when the world number one increased his bid for the 20th Grand Slam title.

The 33-year-old was in a virtuoso form to race past the 27th seed 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in hot sunshine in the Rod Laver Arena and reach the round of 16 at Melbourne Park for the 13th time.

“My best match of the tournament so far,” said Nadal. “I improve every day, very happy.

“I did my serve well and left good foreheads behind, which is an important shot for me.”

Nadal joined defending champion Novak Djokovic and great rival Roger Federer on lap four before a possible showdown with Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian, who derogatoryly described Nadal as “super salty” last year and imitated his serve in his round two duel, later meets the Russian Karen Khachanov.

Nadal, who crashed in two sets as a finalist against Novak Djokovic last year, was anything but clinical in his last game against Federico Delbonis, winning only three out of 20 break points.

But his conversion rate against his Davis Cup teammate was much better and prevailed against five out of ten in the champions’ dominant result of 2009.

He interrupted Carreno Busta in his first service game and immediately took command. He dictated the rallies and forced his opponent around the field.

Carreno Busta became a spectator when Nadal raced through the set in 29 minutes and then broke early on the second set to cause more pain.

Nadal’s relentless consequence was too much for the 28-year-old, who had no answers to the constant pressure and pinpoint service returns that were a hallmark of the easy win.

When Nadal wins a second title in Melbourne, he will match Federer’s 20 grand slam crowns.

The win would also make him the first man in the Open era – and the third in history – to win all four major titles twice after Roy Emerson and Rod Laver. – AFP