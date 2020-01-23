RV & Camping Expo celebrates wheel life

Presented by The Paragon Group.

They come from all walks of life – millennials, pensioners, single outdoor people and parents on the road – in search of the good life on wheels. And that brings them to the Boston RV & Camping Expo, which runs Friday through Sunday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Event coordinators expect a varied mix of guests, each with their own idea of ​​RV life.

“It is now a melting pot,” said Robert Zagami, executive director of the New England RV Dealers Association and an RV enthusiast for more than 40 years. “Even five years ago it was different. And 20 years ago? You would never see a pram on an RV show. “

That has changed not only because of the enormous growth of the industry after a dip after the 2008 recession, but also because of the way consumers live today and what they want.

“Lifestyle changes and campers are a perfect addition to our mobile society,” said Barbara Pudney, vice president and show producer for Paragon Group Inc., who runs the show. She points to an increase in the number of people working from a home office, the small housing movement (after all, are RVs not just small houses – and sometimes not-so-small houses – on wheels?) And the movement to decode and reduce as reasons more and more people of all ages are attracted to campers. “They used to exist for vacations and travel. Now, for many, they exist as houses on wheels. “Once a market for mainly retired people, motorhomes are now cross-generation,” she said.



The RV & Camping Expo at the Boston Convention Center offers countless RV and camping-related products for sale, as well as vehicles to visit. Photo courtesy of the Paragon Group

The show floor in the Boston Convention Center offers a wide range of campers during the RV & Camping Expo. Photo courtesy of the Paragon Group



January 23, 2020 – A little girl is smiling while staring out of a camper window. Many young families flock to campers. Photo Getty images

The RV & Camping Expo at the Boston Convention Center features a variety of vehicles to meet the needs of singles, young families, and retirees. Photo courtesy of the Paragon Group

The Boston show offers a variety of options for those who want to make an RV their home, those who want to retire and those who want to make an RV the center of their vacations and travels.

“We have a camper for every person and every budget,” said Zagami. “They can rent or buy, find small or large and everything in between,” he said during the show

The show fills the Exhibition Center with all kinds of RV and RV / camping products that you can imagine – from pop-ups to travel trailers (for off-the-grid), all the way to class B campers, which, saw Zagami, such as “conversion vans on steroids’.

And it’s a great place to learn about the life of the RV. Dealers and producers are ready to guide visitors through their products and discuss their details, and there is also a series of lectures aimed at all types of RV enthusiasts.

One of the most popular is offered several times during the event: “Introduction to RVs and the RV Lifestyle” is given by Zagami himself, and covers all the people they may need to know as they explore RV life.

A new seminar this year is “Factory to Fabulous: A Women’s Perspective”, given by the well-known RV blogger Janine Pettit, founder of “Girl Camper”.

Those who already have RV can learn more and find great things to buy. There are displays on solar panels, other efficiency products, camping gear and more.

Other seminars are about electricity and campers, family camping, cooking with little food waste and more. Zagami advises guests to first attend seminars and then go to the floor, armed with a better understanding of what they are looking for and why. With that as your base, he said, you can dive into seeing more and learn more on the floor and at dealers.

Pudney said this year that she expects many younger adults who are interested in campers to move. “I look at all the people who work from home and see many who consider this option.”

Zagami agrees. “You see them choosing a camper instead of a house,” he said. “They can google” Florida campsites “and go there without even taking work,” he said. “Because they have everything they need: their tablet, wifi, telephone and their house.”

You also see, he said, young people who choose an RV type conversion as both their daily travel vehicle and their vacation equipment, giving them a great RV experience while not costing more than the car they already need . All ages are discovering this type of dual-use savings, he said.

Young adults also like campers for other reasons. “They like the idea of ​​calling six friends to climb and everyone can just drop by and there’s a place to stay. It’s really freeing,” he said. “They don’t want to sit on a campsite and listen to old people talking,” he said. “They want to be active outside. RVs are perfect for that. “

However, that does not mean that those who retire are with an RV passé; that market is just as strong as ever. And families are living more in RV than ever, he said.

“If you think about it, RVing is sort of the last stronghold of family values,” he said. “It’s like life used to be. You know your neighbors and you know the local agent (like campsites are famously friendly). You dine around the campfire and the children put down their phones and look up at the stars. It’s beautiful. “

The show starts on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and runs until 5 pm Sunday. A bonus: this is called the best time of the year to get a deal because dealers now want to move their inventory. Tickets are available online, as well as a list of seminars and other details. You can find more information at bostonrvexpo.com.