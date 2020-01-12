RVing Full-Time around the Sun, Rich Portugal

Loading...

Last year, my partner and I exchanged full time jobs and red brick homes for street life abroad. The destination for our new nomadic lifestyle – Portugal.

My partner, Richard, is a carpenter and spent many months before our departure turning a truck into a motorbike. Initially, our plan was to try this new life for three months. Before I knew it, three months turned six and now we have been living on the street for almost a year.

During this time, we have remained in Portugal. What makes this country and its people so special is that they warmly welcome foreigners, including RV travelers. Although there are some understandable restrictions on where to park for the night, we found Portugal to be welcoming to us and our four-wheeled home.

In both the capital of Lisbon and the second largest city of Porto, there are many free car parks. And cities like Cascais and Tomar offer special RV parks with free showers – a nice sight when we want a few days to replenish ourselves and our supplies.

While we are on the road, we use various methods to earn money. We produce copywriting content for clients around the world, a job I find through freelance websites. I’m also a freelance writer, specializing in the subject of love and relationships. For the past eight years, I have been writing my blog Living Liberté, another source of income. My partner, meanwhile, is able to offer carpentry on an ad-hoc basis. It also builds an e-coaching business.

We use many funny trips to reduce our living expenses, the most effective of which is housing and landscaping. This gives us the opportunity to spend time with the animals in a new place, as well as saving money on a laundry, a dishwasher and stable internet access. Housesits make a big difference in our budget and, as an added bonus, we make new friends along the way.

I guess before we embark on this adventure I have to get used to a basic quality of life. In fact, our experience was exactly the opposite. The cost of living in Portugal is so affordable that we can enjoy many small luxuries, like regular meals – something we tried to afford before starting our nomadic lifestyle.

Food in Portugal is not only affordable but also varied and delicious. The quality of the local produce is unmatched by the supermarket fare we used to get back home. The countless local markets that open every day up and down the country also provide a great way to try something new while meeting locals.

Anyone who lives on the street will tell you that freedom is the true joy of this lifestyle. When we want a night out on the town, we can enjoy the glorious cities of Portugal. And when we want a quiet night away from the crowds, we can head to the coastal rocks adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean. We have enjoyed many nights watching the sun above the waves from our car table. This has to be one of my very favorite experiences from our time here. And we are able to do it all year round because of the mild, sunny winters of Portugal.

Life on the streets of Portugal, a country built with a slow culture, is an endless pleasure and adventure. There are no hotels, no inconvenience and no stress – just slow trips, carefully moving through beautiful landscapes at the pace of our choice. In a past life, I spent many years traveling the world as a professional dancer, but I can honestly say that I am never as fulfilled as I am now.

