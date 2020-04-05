KIGALI, Rwanda – The valley of Rwanda is said to have been able to carry up to 30,000 bodies over a century after massacres in the country killed 800,000 Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them.

This study has been called the most important over the years, and the bodies of 50 people have been found so far in the efforts and challenges that have led to an Ebola-related co-operation in East Africa.

Rwanda on Tuesday marks the 26th anniversary of the genocide, but because of the closure of the country it will follow the events on television and on social media when the event is banned.

The verdict of pests and corpses that caught up with many people convicted of murder has been released from prison after serving sentences and providing new information on graves. Other information about the dam comes from nearby residents.

The Executive Secretary of the Ibuka Association, Naphtal Ahishakiye, said, “The challenge we are facing now is that the dam contains water, but we are trying to dry it,” said Naphtal Ahishakiye, general secretary of the group fleeing the genocide. relatives. The valley is behind the capital city, Kigali, in the eastern part of the country.

Officials say the dam was built years before the genocide to provide water for rice production.

Every now and then, as the graves of the genocide are discovered, survivors are asking if there could be a genuine reconciliation if the perpetrators had hidden information on the burial grounds.

Ahishakiye said the evacuation of people during an outbreak of the pest is very difficult since people cannot come together. “But we can do our best to give the deceased a proper funeral.”

