[Ryan Blaney Talks About His ‘Push’ That Led to Dreadful Daytona Crash Involving Ryan Newman]

Ryan Blaney was driving the automobile behind Ryan Newman in the very last lap of Monday’s nights Daytona 500 race, and as this sort of seemed that his bumping of Newman’s auto is what led enormous crash that despatched his fellow driver to the medical center.

Blaney seemed to some degree distraught in a article-Daytona interview when requested to stroll viewers as a result of the closing laps.

“Yeah, we, you know, pushed Newman there to the lead and then we acquired a force from the 11 and manufactured a shift,” Blaney described the incredibly conclude of the race, introducing “Newman blocked it, I sort of went very low and he blocked that.”

“I was dedicated to pushing him to the gain, try to have a ford earn it and I do not know, we bought bumpers hooked up completely wrong and turned him. I hope he’s all proper. That seemed rather terrible.”

Blaney finished by adding “I really feel definitely negative about it. Close one but I hope Ryan’s all suitable.”

Though some may possibly see Blaney as dependable for Newman’s crash, neighborhood Tv anchor Emerson Lehmann sums up the get from most racing fanatics:

Any person blaming Ryan Blaney for that wreck is clueless. You are 200 yards from the finish line at Daytona with a shot at the earn. Any driver in that placement isn’t lifting due to the fact the male in entrance of them blocks. — Emerson Lehmann (@ELehmannTV) February 18, 2020

Check out earlier mentioned by means of Fox Sports activities.