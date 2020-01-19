Ryan Coogler, director of ‘Black Panther’, starts working on a new comic film

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has begun producing a film version of the comic Bitter Root.

According to Willamette Week, production of the Image Comics title started this week after it was announced last October that Coogler would lead the new project.

Bitter Root was co-created by Portland author David F. Walker and follows a family of monster hunters who lived in the Harlem Renaissance.

To summarize, “The Harlem Renaissance was in full swing in the 1920s and only the Sangerye family could save New York – and the world – from the supernatural forces that threaten to destroy humanity.”

It continues: “But the once so large family of monster hunters was torn apart by tragedies and contradicting moral codes. The Sangerye family must heal the wounds of the past and overcome their differences … or sit back and watch an unimaginably evil force devastate humanity. “

The comic series, which came onto the market in late 2018, quickly received great recognition and was nominated for both the Will Eisner Comic Industry Award and the Ringo Award for Best Series.

Meanwhile, the fictional country of Wakanda, seen in Marvel’s Black Panther, was removed from the United States’ free trade partners after a mistake.

The country that was supposed to be in East Africa was uploaded to the U.S. Department of Agriculture tariff tracker drop-down menu for testing and accidentally stayed there for days.