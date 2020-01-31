Ryan Fitzpatrick returns to the NFL in 2020 to play QB for Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Ryan Fitzpatrick smiles as he leaves the field. (Maddie Meyer / Getty)

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who ended this season with a win at Tom Brady’s last regular season game for the Patriots for the Dolphins, will be back in 2020.

As a 16-year-old veteran who was in the same draft class as Aaron Rodgers and Alex Smith in 2005, the Harvard graduate will be returning to Miami as a contract with the Dolphins and $ 4 million in 2020 from his salary of $ 8 million.

“It was a crazy roller coaster at the beginning of the year. There were many more dips down than up. For Brian Flores as the first head coach, a lot has been done to keep the team, keep us up to date, keep the boys’ intensity and training high and even the level of attention. Fitzpatrick said to ESPN on Friday morning. “Finishing 5: 4 like in the last nine games was an amazing testimony for the boys in the locker room and for Brian Flores as head coach who plays aggressively and keeps us together.”

Next season, Fitzpatrick could serve as a mentor for a young quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama with the Dolphins, if Miami decides to choose him in the draft.

Fitzpatrick is known for achieving the highest Wonderlic test ever among NFL quarterbacks. He has qualified for eight teams (Dolphins, Bengals, Bills, Texans, Titans, Jets, Buccaneers, Rams) in his career, including all other teams at AFC East as New England.

The 37-year-old has a career record of 55-83-1 as a starter and has left. 500 or worse in each of its seasons as starting quarterback except one (2015 with the jets).

Although Fitzpatrick has 210 touchdowns and 161 interceptions on his resume, none of them came in the postseason since he was never the quarterback for a playoff team.

Consistently mediocre, but almost always healthy enough to play, Fitzpatrick is something like the quarterback equivalent of Frank Gore, another member of the 2005 class who wants to continue playing in 2020 – possibly with the Dolphins.

