Ryan Garcia prepares for media training before returning to Valentine’s Day

RINGSIDE 21/01/2020

Lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) hosted a media tour in Los Angeles today that included visits to KTLA, the Westside Boxing Club, and ESPN studios to defend his WBC Silver Lightweight Title against Francisco Fonseca in twelve rounds to advance (25-2-2, 19 KOs).

The event will take place on Saturday, February 14th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN.

Following are statements from Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, during today’s activities:

RYAN GARCIA, lightweight candidate:

“I’m glad we did this fight at the Honda Center in Anaheim, so everyone will come out and enjoy this great night.” The fact that Francisco Fonseca fought against similar opponents like Tevin Farmer and Gervonta Davis – I have a feeling that it will show people where I am. You will be able to compare the fights. I think that’s why this fight is very important. The fans will use it like a measuring stick. The media can use the fighting to compare my skills with those of Farmer and Davis against a similar opponent. “

“This year I intend to shock the world. In 2020 I want to set a standard in which I fight only the best. I definitely want Gervonta Davis for this year. I have pushed for this fight to be done. That’s all i want. Shock the world. The only way to do this is to do something hard. Beat Gervonta? That would be good.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy:

“Hopefully we don’t see a lot of broken hearts, but hopefully we’ll see a broken nose. This will be a great night for Ryan Garcia. He’s facing a tough opponent. This year will be his coming out party. I think he will be world champion by the end of the year. He will be stronger, faster and wiser. We want the best for him for Ryan. Ryan is fighting against a top fighter for 2020 in a world championship title. “

Garcia vs. Fonseca is a 12-round battle for Golden Boy’s WBC Silver Lightweight Title. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle. “The event will take place on February 14th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will only be broadcast live on DAZN.

Tickets for the event are on sale and cost $ 150, $ 100, $ 50, and $ 25 plus taxes, fees, and service charges. Tickets can be purchased at goldenboytickets.com, ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-943-4327 and at the Honda Center Box Office (Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).