[ryan-garcia-stuns-the-group-with-initially-round-knock-out-of-francisco-fonseca-and-then-targeting-linares,-campbell,-davis-and-haney-fights]

Ryan Garcia recorded a 1st round knockout for the 2nd successive struggle, with Francisco Fonseca his newest sufferer.

The 21-calendar year-old light-weight beat Romero Duno in November and as quickly as his Nicaraguan opponent fell in Anaheim, performed a slice-throat gesture as he walked to a neutral corner.

Garcia’s left hand floored Fonseca in the opening times of the battle

It was Garcia’s next successive initially round knockout

As soon as Fonseca strike the ground, the referee stopped the battle to make it 17 KOs in 20 fights for Garcia

Garcia informed DAZN following the fight he was organizing for it to go on longer

Now he states he is eyeing up fights versus Jorge Linares, Luke Campbell, Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney, who joined him in the ring later on.

In advance of the knockout, Linares stopped Carlos Morales in 4 and promoter Oscar De La Hoya discovered he’s reserved a summer months date at the Staples Heart for the two to meet in the ring.

“I had a approach for 2020 and that was to shock the globe,” Garcia explained to DAZN.

“So I’m going to shock the environment by beating Linares, beating Luke Campbell, beating Gervonta Davis and then go after Devin.”

Haney, in the meantime, also met Mikey Garcia just before the combat and later tweeted to say if he is unable to confront possibly Ryan Garcia or Adrien Broner, then he’s coming for Mikey.