Ryan Giggs explains how Bruno Fernandes could be liable for Manchester United

Ryan Giggs believes Bruno Fernandes could play an important role in midfield for Manchester United.

The Portuguese international made his Red Devils debut in a goalless draw against the Wolves on Saturday after he made a £ 47m deal with Sporting Lisbon.

Bruno Fernandes hopes to support Man United’s top 4 push

Fernandes, an offensive midfielder, was played in a deeper role in the second half at Old Trafford.

United’s legend, Giggs, wants Fernandes to wreak havoc in the last third of the field.

He said to Premier League Productions: “There was insight into the quality he has.

“I think it needs to be figured out a bit where it is best positioned.

Ryan Giggs, who manages Wales, won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United

“With my back to the goal, I don’t think this is his position. If he’s a bit deeper and more defensive, he may be a bit of a burden. He’s really between the two.

“Here you want to see him coming to the ball (in the last third).

“But even if he is so deep that he can spray the passports, he has the vision of playing these passes. But then you need the barrels. “

Fernandes tried five shots from outside the box. Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio routinely parried twice.

Diogo Dalot, who missed the chance to take United late, is confident that his compatriot will thrive in England.

He said: “The players knew, of course, that Bruno is a very good player.

“It is different to see him abroad and then to see him in training every day. It will bring us a lot.

“I knew him and I think he will be a very good player for us and he will help us build this team.”

“He is an experienced player. He has played abroad for many years and you knew he could come here and do a great job.

“It wasn’t a surprise to me and I think he’ll show us a lot more than today, but it was a fantastic debut for him.”