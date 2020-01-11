Ryan Jack van Rangers says they are determined to stay focused

Loading...

Ryan Jack the Ranger is not carried away

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says that the club cannot afford to lose focus after its good run at the end of the year.

Steven Gerrard’s team recovered from the disappointment of losing 1-0 to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final by winning four consecutive Premier League victories, crowned by a 2-1 win at home from his major rivals.

Speaking to Sky Sports During the training break from the club in Dubai, Jack said: “The result is great for us.

“We had the game in our hands and there could still be three points of difference, so it was important to win and end the year at the top.”

“We went out, it’s in the past, and attention should be focused on the cup game next week.”

“We do not want to come out of our standards where we have been; we have done well, but we have not done anything yet.”

“That’s what the manager brings us home. There is still a long way to go, a lot to play for, and we have to stay focused every minute, every day.”

The Rangers beat Celtic to go up to the winter break, Nikola Katic scoring the winner

Jack admits, however, that it was difficult to overcome the disappointment of losing the cup final because the Rangers had saved a penalty by Fraser Forster, who was in good shape throughout the Celtic goal.

“We will never be dragged if we do it right,” Jack added. “And if things don’t go well, we’ll never be too disappointed.”

“Especially after losing the final of the cup, it was a case of & # 39; look, we have following huge games, from now until the end of the month, you can’t lose the focus & # 39; the end of the cup, the response was excellent.

“We closed the year very strongly.

“You lose a cup final against your rivals and that is never easy, but there was a greater focus, that there is still a lot this season.”

“We still have European things to play and we still have the competition campaign, so we had to take the disappointment, overcome it as quickly as possible and start over.”

