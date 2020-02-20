[ryan-kwanten,-kristen-bauer,-and-jordan-alexander-on-legitimate-blood,-sacred-lies,-and-alison-mosshart]

For Sacred Lies’ second period, showrunner Raelle Tucker dug into her Rolodex and forged Ryan Kwanten and Kristen Bauer, two men and women she’d labored with ahead of on Genuine Blood. In the job interview above, Kwanten and Bauer claimed they popped on the challenge since they realized Tucker’s perform, and that they’d be in great arms. It’s anything which is distinct when you view the demonstrate, which follows Jordan Alexander’s Elsie as she navigates her tough knock everyday living, bouncing off Kwanten’s portrayal of her locked up deadbeat dad and Bauer’s consider on a hardscrabble foster mom. Elsie’s also got a track in her heart—a little ditty only she understands and composed for the display by The Kills’ Alison Mosshart. Why that song’s there, and what it will become is a little something viewers will learn above the program of the season, which kicks off February 20 on Facebook Look at.