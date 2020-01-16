January 16 (UPI) – Author, director and producer Ryan Murphy is honored at the GLAAD Media Awards 2020.

In a tweet on Thursday, GLAAD announced that 54-year-old Murphy would receive the Vito Russo Award at the New York Awards Show on March 19.

“Just announced! @MrRPMurphy will receive the Vito Russo Award at the #GLAADawards in New York City,” the post said. “The Vito Russo Award is given to a publicly active LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant contribution to accelerating acceptance.”

The Vito Russo Award is named after the GLAAD founder and ACT Up activist. Previous recipients include Andy Cohen, Samira Wiley, Billy Porter, Thomas Roberts, George Takei and Anderson Cooper.

Murphy has co-created such television series joy. American horror story. Scream Queens. pose and The politician, pose, who dealt with the African American and Latin American LGBTQ ballroom culture in the 1980s, was nominated for the “Outstanding Drama” series at the GLAAD Media Awards The politician is waiting for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“Ryan Murphy is a talented pioneer behind some of the most innovative and popular LGBTQ projects in television, theater and film history and continues to bring underrepresented LGBTQ voices to the table in a way that raises the bar in Hollywood,” said GLAAD President Sarah Ellis said in a press release.

“Ryan’s unique and talented storytelling brand not only entertained the masses, but also provided the LGBTQ youth with characters that inspire them to live courageously and proudly,” she added.

Murphy is an Emmy, Golden Globe, Tony and Peabody Award-winning author, director and producer. The Fox series is one of his new projects 9-1-1: Lone star and the film The prom,