[ryan-newman-‘awake-and-speaking’-immediately-after-terrifying-crash-in-daytona-500]

However continue to in the hospital adhering to his horrific crash in Monday’s Daytona 500, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is “awake and speaking” with family users and his doctors, his race staff has announced.

Roush Fenway Racing despatched out an update on Newman’s ailment Tuesday afternoon, expressing “appreciation for the problem and heartfelt messages from throughout the country” from the driver and his relatives.

Newman was major the 500 Monday night time when he was involved in a previous-lap crash that despatched his No. 6 Ford airborne at approximately 200 mph right before it was strike by one more car and sooner or later arrived to rest upside down.

He was transported to Halifax Health-related Heart in Daytona Beach front, where by he remained overnight in major issue.

Newman’s automobile was bumped by Ford driver Ryan Blaney as he battled eventual winner Denny Hamlin for the lead. The contact compelled Newman to spin out, as his motor vehicle flung violently into the wall and flipped into the air just before remaining strike really hard again by Corey LaJoie as he crossed the complete line. Newman’s motor vehicle landed on its roof and skidded across the observe in a shower of sparks and flames.

Immediately after the crash, Roush Fenway Racing mentioned that Newman’s injuries were being “not daily life-threatening.”

