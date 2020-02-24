ryan-newman-confirms-he-suffered-head-injury-in-daytona-500-crash,-hopes-to-race-once-more

Four times right after becoming produced from the medical center right after his violent crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s Ryan Newman disclosed that he suffered a head damage.

In the course of a Sunday press meeting, Steve Newmark, the president of Newman’s racing crew, Roush Fenway Racing, shared Newman’s restoration assertion.

Related: Ryan Newman ‘awake and speaking’ just after violent crash at Daytona 500

“I was fortuitous to avoid any internal organ problems or damaged bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I am at present getting taken care of,” Newman reported in a assertion. “The health professionals have been happy with my progression around the previous several days.”

Linked: Ryan Newman unveiled from hospital right after Daytona 500 crash

In spite of the unfortunate information of Newman’s head injury, Newmark verified he would like to have him back again racing “as quickly as feasible.”

“I’ve spoken with Jack Roush and he has confident me that the #6 auto will be waiting and prepared for my return. I am hunting forward to having at the rear of the wheel and battling for one more race in the Roush Fenway Ford,” Newman wrote.

In the meantime, Ross Chastain will push the No. 6 Ford on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.