[ryan-newman-in-serious-ailment-following-violent-crash-in-final-lap-of-daytona-five-hundred]

DAYTONA Beach front, Fla. — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was outlined in significant ailment and is currently being dealt with at a Daytona Beach hospital following suffering a horrific crash just as Denny Hamlin received the Daytona 500 Monday at Daytona Intercontinental Speedway.

Newman’s group, Roush Fenway Racing, issued a statement shortly following 10 p.m. ET with an update on Newman’s situation.

“Ryan Newman is getting addressed at Halifax Medical Center,” the assertion read through. “He is in major situation, but medical practitioners have indicated his accidents are not life threatening.

“We value your thoughts and prayers and ask that you regard the privateness of Ryan and his loved ones in the course of this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will supply more information as it becomes available.”

Newman, 42, has won 18 NASCAR Cup races, including the 2008 Daytona 500, in 18 total-time seasons in the series. This is his next time driving the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing.

“We’re grateful for the information about Ryan,” mentioned Mark Rushbrook, world director, Ford Effectiveness Motorsports, in a statement. “We had been waiting around for details just like everybody else, so to listen to some optimistic news tonight is a reduction.

“Ryan has been an significant component of the Roush Fenway and Ford NASCAR software this earlier 12 months, and he is so respected for remaining a fantastic competitor by every person in the sport. The total Ford spouse and children is sending beneficial ideas for his restoration, but our to start with ideas remain with his relatives and his group.”

Newman surged to the lead on the final lap of the race — which was delayed from Sunday due to the fact of rain — with the assist of Ford teammate Ryan Blaney. But Newman’s car turned and slammed into the wall following more contact from Blaney’s No. 12 then flipped into the air in advance of getting strike difficult yet again by Corey LaJoie’s Ford before landing on its roof and skidding throughout the observe.

Fireplace and sparks shot out from the car or truck as it slid from the keep track of and onto pit road.

Rescue staff rushed to the vehicle and worked for minutes to get it upright and get Newman out of the auto. An ambulance departed Daytona’s frontstretch at 8: 10 p.m. with its sirens on, in accordance to The Daytona Beach Information-Journal.

“I hope he’s all right,” a noticeably shaken Blaney mentioned on pit street following ending next. “That seemed definitely undesirable and not anything you want to do. Definitely unintended.

“I was just committing to pushing him to the earn after he blocked a couple occasions, was kind of defeat. Just hope Ryan’s all appropriate. It sucks to get rid of a race, but you never want to see any one get damage.”

Hamlin gained his 2nd straight Daytona 500, even though Chris Buescher finished third. Workforce operator Joe Gibbs repeatedly apologized for celebrating, stating the crew did not notice the severity of Newman’s wreck.

Going into the last lap, Hamlin in the No. 11 Toyota was out front with Newman and Blaney right powering him, respectively. The two Ford drivers went to the base of the keep track of, and Blaney gave Newman a large press as they each handed Hamlin on the backstretch of the 2.5-mile keep track of.

With Hamlin in third, he then gave Blaney a drive as they chased Newman.

“A huge operate and [Hamlin] was pushing us really really hard,” Blaney’s crew main, Todd Gordon, advised Usa Today Sports activities. “Experienced a operate and you gotta check out to take it. Ryan pulled down in front of it, and Blaney attempted to drive him. And cars and trucks didn’t line up properly, and he spun.”

Blaney explained he was striving to thrust Newman forward of Hamlin to check out to get a Ford to victory lane alternatively of the Toyota, but it “just kind of played out in [Hamlin’s] favor.”

“We had been coming so rapid it is tough to make a fast go, specifically with anyone pushing you,” Blaney explained.

“He blocked the top, and then he blocked the base much too, and at that issue when he blocked the bottom, I was just fully commited to pushing to get, try to get a Ford to win alternatively of [Hamlin].”

Concerned about Newman’s issue, Blaney reiterated that creating him to spin was unintended.

“I would be [shaken up] much too if I seemed at that,” Gordon mentioned about his driver. “Unfortunately, it is a item of what this package deal is and how considerably of a operate you make on anything. With any luck ,, Ryan Newman’s all suitable.”

Contributing: The Daytona Beach front Information-Journal