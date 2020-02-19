[ryan-newman-produced-from-medical-center-following-daytona-500-crash]

DAYTONA Beach, Florida — NASCAR racer Ryan Newman has been unveiled from the clinic just two days soon after a violent crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night.

His spouse, Krissie Newman, tweeted movie of her partner leaving the healthcare facility and holding his two daughters’ palms, calling it the “very best sight at any time.”

Hrs just before, he took a sweet photograph with his girls at Halifax Health care Centre in Daytona Seashore, where by he was dealt with.

“Correct to his jovial mother nature, he has also been joking about with staff members, close friends and household although investing time playing with his two daughters,” Roush Fenway Racing crew posted to Twitter.

Toward the closing moments of NASCAR’s season-opening race, Newman flipped throughout the complete line, his Ford planted upside down and on fire. It served as a grim reminder of a activity steeped in risk that has stretched practically two decades devoid of a fatality.

At the finish line, Denny Hamlin produced history with a second straight Daytona 500 victory in an overtime image complete in excess of Ryan Blaney, a celebration that swiftly became muted as drivers awaited an update on Newman’s problem.

“I assume we choose for granted at times how harmless the autos are,” Hamlin said. “But range one particular, we are praying for Ryan.”

Around two hours just after the crash, NASCAR examine a statement from Roush Fenway Racing that reported Newman is in “serious situation, but medical practitioners have indicated his accidents are not daily life threatening.”

During the extensive wait around for an update, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to categorical his issue. Trump a working day earlier attended the race as the grand marshal, gave the command for drivers to start their engines and produced a ceremonial speed lap close to Daytona International Speedway prior to rain washed out the race.

“Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and courageous @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan,” Trump tweeted. Newman was 1 of numerous NASCAR motorists who attended a 2016 rally for Trump in Georgia when he was a presidential applicant.

NASCAR scrapped the regular victory lane occasion for Hamlin’s third Daytona 500 victory, rocked by Newman’s accident 19 yrs soon after Dale Earnhardt Sr. was killed on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt was the past driver killed in a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Newman experienced surged into the lead on the ultimate lap when Blaney’s bumper caught the back again of his Ford and despatched Newman challenging ideal into the wall. His vehicle flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by a further motor vehicle, and ultimately skidded across the end line in flames.

It took many minutes for his vehicle to be rolled back again on to its wheels. Healthcare personnel used good black obstacles to block the check out as the 2008 Daytona 500 winner was positioned in a ready ambulance and taken to a hospital. The harm to his Mustang was substantial – it appeared the entire roll cage intended to shield his head had caved – and officials would not allow for his crew in close proximity to the accident web site.