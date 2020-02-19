[ryan-newman-released-from-clinic-immediately-after-daytona-500-crash]

A lot less than 48 several hours right after he crashed on the final lap of the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman is out of the healthcare facility.

Rousch Fenway Racing tweeted a photo Wednesday afternoon of Newman walking out of Halifax Healthcare Middle holding his two daughters’ arms.

Hours previously, the staff launched a statement saying Newman was “fully warn and strolling around” and even joking with people by his side during his hospital stay.

“Ryan Newman proceeds to show terrific advancement right after Monday night’s very last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway,” the crew reported. “The veteran driver is absolutely alert and going for walks around Halifax Health care Center. Genuine to his jovial nature, he has also been joking about with personnel, pals and family while shelling out time enjoying with his two daughters.”

Just after he entered the clinic in really serious issue with non-daily life threatening accidents, Newman was ”awake and speaking” as of Tuesday afternoon. Newman’s car or truck flipped, collided with the wall and was hit by an additional car after he was bumped through the race’s backstretch.

The severity of the crash induced winner Denny Hamlin and his team to shut down the celebration, as motorists wished Newman a fast recovery.

