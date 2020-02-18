[ryan-newman-suffers-injuries-&-#-39-significant-&-#-39-soon-after-a-terrible-accident-for-the-duration-of-the-auto-race]

%MINIFYHTML733c266ff361247fabf1a3a79b41ffd011%

The 42-calendar year-aged Nascar driver is taken to a close by clinic in a "serious affliction" after suffering a terrifying incident though jogging on the Daytona 500 in Florida.

Nascar driver Ryan Newman He experienced non-lethal injuries following a horror incident for the duration of the Daytona 500 in Florida on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Newman was competing for the posture with the eventual winner, Denny HamlinY Ryan Blaney, which resulted in make contact with involving the motor vehicles, which spun their No. 6 automobile on an exterior wall. The automobile overturned on its roof and then was strike on the driver's facet by Corey LaJoieThe approaching motor vehicle just before it slid down the monitor and turned on fire.

The 42-yr-old male had to be slash from his motor vehicle right before remaining transported right to the nearby Halifax Clinical Centre, with NASCAR and Roush Fenway Racing sharing an update in a later on statement.

"Ryan Newman is becoming treated at Halifax Health care Heart. He is in significant problem, but physicians have indicated that his injuries are not lifestyle-threatening," he reads. "We enjoy your feelings and prayers and inquire you to respect the privateness of Ryan and his household for the duration of this time."

"We appreciate your persistence and cooperation and will supply you with much more details as it will become obtainable."

The Florida race saw Hamlin succeed for the 2nd consecutive 12 months.

Hamlin, stunned, told ESPN right after the race: "A single day (profitable the race) all people will sink. But correct now the only detail I am thinking about is Ryan Newman."