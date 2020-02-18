[ryan-newman-taken-to-clinic-soon-after-violent-crash-in-very-last-lap-of-daytona-500]

DAYTONA Beach front, Fla. — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was included in a horrific crash just as Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 Monday at Daytona International Speedway.

Newman in the No. 6 Ford surged to the lead on the final lap of the race — which was delayed from Sunday since of rain — with the help of Ford teammate Ryan Blaney. But Newman’s motor vehicle turned and slammed into the wall right after more make contact with from Blaney’s No. 12 then flipped into the air before getting strike difficult all over again by Corey LaJoie’s Ford in advance of landing on its roof and skidding throughout the track.

Fire and sparks shot out from the auto as it slid from the keep track of and onto pit street.

Rescue workers rushed to the automobile and worked for minutes to get it upright and get Newman out of the auto. An ambulance departed Daytona’s frontstretch at 8: 10 p.m. with its sirens on, according to The Daytona Beach front News-Journal.

Newmn’s problem continues to be mysterious.

“I hope he’s all right,” a noticeably shaken Blaney explained on pit street just after finishing second. “That looked truly negative and not something you want to do. Definitely unintentional.

“I was just committing to pushing him to the win at the time he blocked a pair periods, was kind of beat. Just hope Ryan’s all suitable. It sucks to lose a race, but you never want to see anybody get harm.”

Halifax Overall health Medical Centre is the only regional trauma heart so it’s most likely Newman was rushed there. A person who answered the cellphone at the Halifax Wellness Crisis Office claimed numerous individuals have been taken care of there Monday night, but she was not authorized to say no matter whether Newman was one particular of them.

At 8: 15 p.m. ET Monday evening, Roush Yates Engines tweeted that there experienced been no word still on Newman’s problem and questioned visitors not to speculate on Newman’s condtion out of regard for his privateness. Newman drives for Roush Fenway Racing.

Hamlin gained his next straight Daytona 500, when Chris Buescher concluded 3rd. Workforce owner Joe Gibbs frequently apologized for celebrating, indicating the team did not realize the severity of Newman’s wreck.

Likely into the last lap, Hamlin in the No. 11 Toyota was out front with Newman and Blaney suitable powering him, respectively. The two Ford drivers went to the bottom of the track, and Blaney gave Newman a huge push as they equally passed Hamlin on the backstretch of the 2.5-mile track.

With Hamlin in third, he then gave Blaney a thrust as they chased Newman.

“A large run and [Hamlin] was pushing us pretty hard,” Blaney’s crew main, Todd Gordon, explained to United states Today Sports activities. “Experienced a run and you gotta check out to get it. Ryan pulled down in entrance of it, and Blaney tried out to thrust him. And autos did not line up properly, and he spun.”

Blaney explained he was striving to thrust Newman forward of Hamlin to attempt to get a Ford to victory lane instead of the Toyota, but it “just form of performed out in [Hamlin’s] favor.”

“We had been coming so speedy it is challenging to make a swift move, specifically with somebody pushing you,” Blaney stated.

“He blocked the prime, and then he blocked the bottom as well, and at that issue when he blocked the base, I was just fully commited to pushing to acquire, attempt to get a Ford to acquire alternatively of [Hamlin].”

Concerned about Newman’s issue, Blaney reiterated that triggering him to spin was accidental.

“I would be [shaken up] also if I seemed at that,” Gordon explained about his driver. “Unfortunately, it is a merchandise of what this bundle is and how a lot of a run you make on almost everything. Ideally, Ryan Newman’s all appropriate.”

Contributing: The Daytona Seaside Information-Journal