Ryan Reynolds hits the drum: why the hell is a film star who runs an advertising agency?

Ryan Reynolds has produced a number of viral hits as advertisers that we never knew we wanted or needed. We know where it comes from, but where is it going? And why did a film star end up here at all?

Ryan Reynolds’ image as the founder of a startup agency is a little reassuring.

The shot of the Hollywood actor can be seen desperately scribbling out copy strokes and throwing them into the trash can of a windowless WeWork.

There is a scene in which the literally sexiest man in the world, Sharpie, washes his fingers after a brainstorming session at 9 p.m., which has produced no good ideas. There is a cut to the 23rd best Canadian ever who knocks a scotch back with the bartender after losing to Wieden + Kennedy again.

The reality is less dramatic and the character is much less tortured.

Reynolds started Maximum Effort Productions with ex-McCann creative George Dewey after low-budget marketing for the low-budget deadpool raised $ 783 million at the box office. The duo formalized the partnership in 2018 and since then hired a small bi-coastal team to produce their subversive creative ideas.

Dewey heads the west coast office, while Reynolds is based in the east. In this regard, they have entered into a thoroughly modern, creative partnership in which ideas are largely exchanged and further developed via SMS.

“Either he takes the first pass and I write about him, or I take the first pass and he writes me back,” Dewey explains. “And if we feel that it’s in a decent state, we’ll share it with our other small group of trustworthy cohorts who think about the reality of how to bring it to life.”

The relationship between the actor and the advertising professional is more nuanced than that between the student and the master, although Reynolds frustrates a lot of his opinions that he “is still learning” the streets of the advertising space. Still, he knows enough to recognize that he’s a pretty happy position as a creative.

He is the owner of his two largest customers (Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile) and is associated with much of the entertainment marketing that comes through the door. That means there is no painful pitching process and no budget constraints that still remain at a modest deadpool level.

“We don’t have a lot of red tape to overcome,” says Reynolds. “(Maximum) is said to be very small. There’s not a lot of red tape or nonsense that we need to get permits.

“We can just be quick and get started. A lot is just about speed, more than anything else. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjDCH6SiMgo (/ embed)

Speed ​​is achieved in several places – Dewey and Reynolds have the opportunity to get last minute benefits. Most striking is the ambivalence of maximum when it comes to perfection.

Working under self-imposed deadlines and budgets under the $ 1 million mark means that expensive set builds are exchanged for local locations and scripts are reduced to the bones of ideas. At maximum, accessibility has priority over complex creation.

“I think you have to have the ability or willingness not to be overly valuable,” says Reynolds. “It has to be easy to show your mistakes and successes.

“I mean, I worked in films with a budget of $ 150 million, and the problems are almost identical to those with films with a budget of $ 10 million. There is never enough time and there is never enough money. And the films I’ve worked on and that have fewer or fewer resources seem a bit more creative just because you have to rely a little bit more on character than on spectacle. I think the same could apply to the advertising world. “

But now the company has what Reynolds would call an “uptown problem”: more work is being added and the agency must now protect its endearing waste as it grows.

The managers recently split the company into Maximum Effort Productions and Maximum Effort Marketing, and are planning to hire a number of employees for the latter. Instead of replicating the hierarchical models of his agency’s past, Dewey does everything to build an organization that is “so flat and bold” that it is able to reverse ideas in a matter of days.

“We strive to create a trusting environment,” says Dewey. “I think a lot of organizations try to be” creative first, and then reality – or customers or something else – gets hindered.

“(His) trust is very important … knowing that the person you are working with has the attitude and expertise and commitment you have is both liberating and invigorating.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2t7lknrK28 (/ embed)

The partners hire from a broad pool of talent in a variety of locations. Since Dewey is unable and unwilling to call Maximum an agency, studio, or other industry, he relies on “a group of creative people who work together but don’t necessarily have to work together in the physical world.”

Reynolds is now clearer about what he doesn’t want: “A bunch of clones that look like George and me. I want people who have a completely different perspective and are willing to share it. “

Maximum hopes that the customer list will soon become more diverse. Reynolds’ investment in mobile operator Mint Mobile was a step to balance the portfolio (“You have absolutely no relationship with God’s green earth, gin and telecommunications”), but the company is now ready to serve more external brands.

The duo likes to work with “underdog” companies and get more work out of entertainment marketing. But Maximum is also after the work of larger companies and has gone into a kind of unique, creative training camp to get them.

“We do these thought experiments,” explains Reynolds. “For example, let’s bring any kind of company to its knees and see how quickly we can develop an inventive and new marketing campaign that exceeds expectations and is really fun.

“There were some that I thought,” Wow, if we could actually do it, it is almost worth recruiting this company. “But we still have to pull the trigger.”

“First and foremost, there has to be a good cultural match,” says Dewey, thinking about his customer list for the future. “After spending 16 years in advertising, you come across a lot of people who have just lost a little bit of pleasure in what they do, and we don’t want that.

“One reason why I think our work is being done is because of the tremendous joy that Ryan and I have when we text each other and come up with ideas.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymZK54XLXMU (/ embed)

There are many things that are different at maximum, but that’s the most unique thing – the noticeable joy that Dewey and Reynolds have from working together.

Reynolds calls it the best working relationship in his 27-year career. Dewey, who has worked with the greats of McCann and Twentieth Century Fox and even SpaceX, says being the President of Maximum is his dream job. And the edition is nothing more than a reflection of their love of nailing the zeitgeist to the wall.

“Many of the things we do are not led by cynicism or a cold,” says Reynolds. “It is guided by joy.

“We love the idea of ​​bringing people together. We also love this kind of perspective as a company. So it was pretty funny. And you think there is a lot of room for optimism in the world right now. “

Ryan Reynolds, Hollywood actor and literally sexiest man in the world, says he loves marketing. And when was the last time you heard that?