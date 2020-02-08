Ryan Rozicki, Josh Price is ready to impress Valentine’s card

RINGSIDE 08/02/2020

The future of Cape Breton boxing is bright. On Friday, February 14th, Three Lions Promotions (TLP) at Center 200 in Sydney will offer two of the island’s best actions for the “Valentine’s Day Massacre”.

In the main event Ryan “Bruiser” Rozicki (11-0-0, 11KOs), the powerful son of Sydney Forks, plans to continue his attack on the world rankings in a defense against the disturbed by the WBC International Silver Cruiserweight Championship. Czech Vladimir Reznicek (9-2 -2, 3KOs).

The night before, Josh Prince from nearby Georges River will make his professional debut against Adam Hazelton (1-0-0) from Yarmouth.

“I can’t wait to be back at the Cape and do what I do best,” said Rozicki. “I don’t think Vlad can really understand what he’s up against until he’s in the ring on the night of the fight. He can watch all the videos he wants, but that doesn’t prepare him for the crowd. He never has experienced something like the capers. Video doesn’t do justice to their turmoil. “

The crowd was electrified when Rozicki defeated American Shawn Miller (18-5-1, 7KOs) for the championship in May. Before the opening bell, 200 “Bruiser” calls were heard throughout the center. As Rozicki gained momentum, the chants became visceral jubilation and became louder and more hectic with every beat by Rozicki. The last time Miller hit the canvas, the cheers of the crowd turned into a wild roar. The energy of the place was overwhelming. The thousands of voices involved could scare off even the most experienced ring veterans.

The amateur Josh Prince is eagerly waiting for his turn under the bright lights. “It’s really exciting to make my professional debut here at home,” said Prince. “Not everyone can do that. In some places, it can’t make much difference. It’s different here. With the fans you really have the feeling that we are all together. Maybe it’s an island thing. Hazelton has to be spectacular to hit me here. I am in the best shape of my life, with the loudest fighting mass in Canada. No excuses. Let the best win. “

In another action, undefeated fan favorite Jessie “Rock” Wilcox (14-0-2, 9KOs) from Hamilton, Ontario, returns to Cape Breton to meet iron Luis Montelongo (12-7-0, 3KOs) from Mexico City via the eight-round route.

In the middleweight division, two-time Canadian champion Brandon Brewer (23-1-1, 11 KO) returns on round eight against Josue Castaneda Perez (14-12-3, 5 KO) from Gomez Palacio, Mexico.

Dominic Babineau (12-2-0, 10KOs) from Richibucto Village, New Brunswick, faces a super featherweight battle against Mexico City’s Pedro Bernal (5-1-1, 3KOs) from Mexico City.

New Brunswick native Carolyn Redmond (2-0-0, 1KOs) will compete against Karina Rodriguez (3-1-1, 2KOs) from Mexico in four or fewer rounds to continue her march to a national championship.

Tickets are sold at tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the center 200 box office.