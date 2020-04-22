Ryan Seacrest Explores American Idol Explosion From The Past

It’s an American Idol blast from the past.

After production closed following social distance guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, ABC was forced to turn things around for American Idol. Now, instead of playing in front of a studio audience, Idol participants will be performing live performances from their home recordings. Ryan Seacrest the host of his house and the judge Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry weigh from where they live.

“How is American Idol going? I’ll judge from California, Lionel Richie of LA, Luke Bryan & Bobby Bones in Nashville. Ryan Seacrest will host Cali! Participants perform at their home! America will CHOOSE from Home and choose WINNER! “Perry said on Twitter.

Seacrest shares a glimpse of his long-range setting that includes an explosion from the past: the original American idol the table Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul | and Simon Cowell used.

“It was in my garage for storage, but I never thought we would use it again, but it was very useful for Sunday,” Seacrest told his Instagram followers.

This is the first time it’s been on American Idol in almost two decades on television. The show will go on for a long time to be crowned the third season on ABC.

Seacrest has also hosted Live With Kelly and Ryan from California Kelly Ripa host from his home in New York.

The American Idol Top 20 will be performing at their home on Sunday, April 26 at 8pm. on ABC.