Ryanair employees getting 50% shell out slash as Aer Lingus delivers voucher refunds moreover 10%

Ryanair’s staff are to acquire a 50% pay slice.

The firm’s Main Government Michael O’ Leary explained to the Monetary Instances that it is making ready for a lengthy shutdown in European air vacation due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Mr O’Leary explained to the newspaper they are performing on a worst circumstance situation of two to three months, in which flights would be grounded and revenues vanish.

He reported the shell out cuts are remaining launched in a bid to stay clear of mass lay-offs.

Yesterday, trade union Forsa stated Aer Lingus wages are to be halved on a temporary foundation.

In the meantime, Aer Lingus has mentioned that prospects who booked flights with them between March 21 and Could 31 can apply for a voucher for the complete price of their travel, together with taxes and rates, as well as an more 10%.

They stated that the voucher can be utilized to ebook journey to / from any desired destination on the Aer Lingus community around the upcoming five a long time.

Customers can utilize for the voucher on the internet at aerlingus.com.