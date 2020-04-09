Ryanair suspends refunds and offers passenger vouchers instead

Ryanair has started to tell passengers who want a refund for canceled flights that they will have to wait until the Covid-19 pandemic has passed – but that they can offer them coupons immediately.

In the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis, Ryanair was praised in industry for stopping a trend among other airlines, including Aer lingus, adhering to EU regulations and automatically offering passengers refunds for flights canceled in lieu of reservations or alternative vouchers.

In recent days, however, the airline’s position appears to have changed: Irish Times readers report receiving emails from Ryanair saying that the airline can only process refunds after the pandemic ends, and that the best passengers affected by the massive cancellation of flights can expect a voucher valid for 12 months.

Emails tell passengers who “wish to request money as an alternative” to a voucher that “as our payment agents are required to stay home in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, payment security restrictions prevent us from processing cash reimbursements until The Covid-19 crisis has subsided.

“We would like to invite you to use your voucher to book your next trip and we look forward to seeing you again on a Ryanair flight. If you prefer a cash refund, please contact us … and we will put your request in the cash refund queue until the end of the Covid-19 emergency. “

At the time of writing, Ryanair had not responded to a request for comment from the Irish Times.

Passenger rights

Under European Union regulations, passengers on canceled flights must be offered a choice between reimbursement, re-routing at the earliest opportunity, or re-routing at a later date. Earlier this week, it appeared that these rules were about to be suspended as Minister of Transport Shane Ross has considered allowing airlines and tour operators to issue vouchers instead of refunds when flights are canceled, as part of a package that he hopes , will ease the financial pressures on businesses to protect jobs and businesses.

His ministry said it was evaluating proposals to help airlines, travel agencies and tour operators “in a way that does not significantly weaken consumer rights. The challenge is to find a fair and proportionate answer to what is a unique set of circumstances. “

Many airlines have been accused by passengers and travel agents of withholding refunds in recent days and of offering coupons or the ability to book flights for a later date without incurring booking fees, which is contrary to European regulation UE261 / 2004.

The European Consumer Center, which monitors consumer rights across the EU, stressed last week that regardless of what passengers have learned, airlines are “forced to respect the rights of passengers, which remain unchanged.” even in circumstances as extraordinary as the Covid-19 restrictions. ” He said that people are entitled to reimbursements for canceled flights.