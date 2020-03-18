Ryanair to ground 80% of flights from midnight Most flights grounded from subsequent 7 days

Most, if not all, Ryanair flights will be grounded from subsequent Wednesday.

The airline says a tiny number of flights will continue, mostly in between the Uk and Eire.

From midnight tonight Ryanair will slash its flight schedules by above 80%.

All afflicted shoppers will be notified by e-mail.

From midnight following Tuesday, March 24, the airline said: “We anticipate that most if not all Ryanair Team flights will be grounded, except for a pretty smaller amount of flights to maintain critical connectivity, typically involving the United kingdom and Eire”.

It recommended the details of the seriously minimized schedule can be found on the Ryanair web-site as the condition alterations on a every day foundation.

Customers are urged not to speak to connect with centres as they are overloaded with shopper queries.

Ryanair will continue being in shut call with the Foreign Ministries of all EU governments in regard the repatriation of EU citizens and will function rescue flights to support repatriation initiatives in which achievable.