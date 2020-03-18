Ryanair to ground 80% of flights from midnight Most flights grounded from subsequent 7 days

Most, if not all, Ryanair flights will be grounded from subsequent Wednesday.
The airline says a tiny number of flights will continue, mostly in between the Uk and Eire.
From midnight tonight Ryanair will slash its flight schedules by above 80%.
All afflicted shoppers will be notified by e-mail.
From midnight following Tuesday, March 24, the airline said: “We anticipate that most if not all Ryanair Team flights will be grounded, except for a pretty smaller amount of flights to maintain critical connectivity, typically involving the United kingdom and Eire”.
It recommended the details of the seriously minimized schedule can be found on the Ryanair web-site as the condition alterations on a every day foundation.
Customers are urged not to speak to connect with centres as they are overloaded with shopper queries.
Ryanair will continue being in shut call with the Foreign Ministries of all EU governments in regard the repatriation of EU citizens and will function rescue flights to support repatriation initiatives in which achievable.
- Handy facts
- The HSE have designed an details pack on how to secure yourself and other folks from coronavirus. Read it right here
- Anyone with indications of coronavirus who has been in close get in touch with with a verified situation in the final 14 days should isolate by themselves from other men and women – this usually means heading into a diverse, perfectly-ventilated area on your own, with a mobile phone cellphone their GP, or crisis division
- GPs Out of Hrs services are not in a place to buy screening for people with ordinary cold and flu-like indicators. HSELive is an data line and similarly not in a situation to purchase testing for customers of the community. The public is requested to reserve 112/999 for healthcare emergencies at all moments.
- On your own has released a nationwide assist line and additional supports for older men and women who have issues or are dealing with challenges relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Eire. The guidance line will be open seven days a 7 days, 8am-8pm, by contacting 0818 222 024